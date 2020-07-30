Davenport's police union and civil rights leaders trade bitter accusations

“I’m not taking this personally. It is not our intention to turn this into a tit-for-tat argument,” Greenleaf said. “I’m simply speaking up for our membership, which doesn’t deserve to be treated in this way.”

Later Thursday, Lacey released a statement from the DCRC.

“It is unfortunate that the Davenport Union of Professional Police has decided to resort to personal attacks in an effort to divert the community’s attention from the task at hand. The City of Davenport has the opportunity to address very complicated issues around race and historical trauma,” Lacey wrote in an email. “This conversation gives us the opportunity to address the issues in a way that will foster collaboration, reconciliation and justice allowing us to dismantle processes that reinforce systemic oppression as we know it.

“It is deeply concerning that members of the City of Davenport’s workforce do not see the value of having this very important conversation. If we cannot have open and honest discourse about the issues that we face as a community, how can those issues be assessed and addressed?”

The meeting will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday. Anyone interested in attending can register at the Davenport Civil Rights Commission’s Facebook page, or call 563-326-7888 with questions.

Mayor Mike Matson announced city hall’s city council chambers will be opened for those who cannot participate in an online meeting. City hall is located at 226 W. 4th St. and doors will open shortly before the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0