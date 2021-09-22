Deputies investigate burglary, crash in Scott County

Scott County deputies are investigating an overnight burglary and crash that sent one person to an Iowa City hospital with injuries.

Deputies were called at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of 40th Avenue in Buffalo for a report of an ATV theft, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

An ATV accident also was reported in the 300 block of 40th Avenue in Buffalo. Responding deputies found the stolen vehicle, and an injured person, in the east ditch of 40th Avenue, the news release stated.

That person was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, and later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, with unknown injuries.

At 2 a.m. Wednesday, deputies then found an unoccupied motorcycle in the southeast ditch of 40th Avenue and West Front Street in Buffalo.

It is believed the two incidents are related.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Buffalo Fire, Medic and Med Force assisted the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

