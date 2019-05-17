Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect involved in theft of a car load of merchandise stolen at Walmart in Moline.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On May 10, this female suspect (pictured) entered Walmart in Moline, grabbed a small shopping cart and went all around the store putting merchandise in it. When it was full she put the items in a larger shopping cart and continued around the store filling it up with more goods.
"She grabbed a wheeled cart off the shelf and filled it up as well. She exited the store and loaded everything into a gold sedan similar to a 2000’s Toyota Camry that was waiting for her at the doors, and jumped into the passenger side.
"Walmart staff are still working on calculating the total value of the items stolen, which certainly will end up being a felony amount.
"The suspect is described as having blonde hair, and she was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Shoplifting hurts us all. Let’s hold her accountable."
Anyone who knows the identity of this person are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.