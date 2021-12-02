East Moline man recently released from Iowa DOC faces meth, robbery charges

An East Moline man who was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Sept. 25 is facing multiple new charges including meth trafficking and robbery after a traffic stop in Davenport early Wednesday, police said.
Christian Sean Hicks, 26, also is facing charges of assault on a police officer and attempting to disarm a police officer after he fled on foot and fought with officers trying to take him into custody.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, at 2:12 a.m. in the 500 block of West 17th Street, police stopped a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Hicks because it had a brake light not functioning and the registration on the car expired in October.
Officers could see drugs in plain sight and told Hicks to get out of the vehicle.
Hicks fled on foot, but officers caught up to him. Hicks fought with officers as they attempted to take him into custody. He allegedly reached for an officer’s firearm from its holster. Once in custody, Hicks allegedly spit in an officer’s face.
During a search of the vehicle officers seized 11.7 grams of methamphetamine that was in a clear plastic bag in the driver’s door, a digital scale with methamphetamine and marijuana residue, and $110 in cash found in the driver’s seat. Officers also located two ecstasy pills that tested positive for meth.
In connection with the traffic stop, Hicks is charged with:
• Possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
• Violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
• Disarming a police officer, also a Class D felony.
• Four counts of assault on a police officer. Each charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
• Possession of a control substance-methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.
• Interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
Hicks also is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, Hicks and another person robbed a person in their home in the 400 block of East 7th Street.
The robbery occurred at 10:52 p.m. on Nov. 21.
According to the affidavit, Hicks had arranged to meet the victim through social media. Once at the victim’s home, Hicks' co-defendant pinned the victim against the wall by his neck. Hicks then went through the victim’s pockets. Hicks and his co-defendant took about $700 worth of property from the victim before fleeing to a waiting car and driving away.
Hicks was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $15,000.
A preliminary hearing in the robbery case is scheduled for Dec. 10 in Scott County District Court. A preliminary hearing relating to the drug arrest is scheduled for Dec. 16 in District Court.
Hicks was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Sept. 25.
He had been serving time in prison for third-degree burglary and first-degree theft convictions.
During a hearing in Scott County District Court on June 14, 2013, Hicks was sentenced to three years on supervised probation, after pleading guilty to two counts for third-degree burglary in April of that year.
In October of 2015, while on probation, Hicks was charged with first-degree robbery. On July 20, 2016, he pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the theft conviction and to five years in prison on the burglary convictions for which he had initially been sentenced to probation. His sentence on the burglary charges ended Aug. 8, 2017.
Hicks was placed on parole or work release several times since his incarceration but violated the terms of his parole or work release and was sent back to prison.
At the time of his arrest Wednesday morning he no longer was under the direction of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Hicks also has a conviction in Rock Island County for residential burglary, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years. He was charged with the crime on Feb. 6, 2013, and pleaded guilty Aug. 9 of that year during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to five years in prison with a recommendation for boot camp. Records do not indicate how long Hicks actually served in the Illinois Department of Corrections.