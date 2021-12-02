East Moline man recently released from Iowa DOC faces meth, robbery charges

An East Moline man who was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Sept. 25 is facing multiple new charges including meth trafficking and robbery after a traffic stop in Davenport early Wednesday, police said.

Christian Sean Hicks, 26, also is facing charges of assault on a police officer and attempting to disarm a police officer after he fled on foot and fought with officers trying to take him into custody.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, at 2:12 a.m. in the 500 block of West 17th Street, police stopped a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Hicks because it had a brake light not functioning and the registration on the car expired in October.

Officers could see drugs in plain sight and told Hicks to get out of the vehicle.

Hicks fled on foot, but officers caught up to him. Hicks fought with officers as they attempted to take him into custody. He allegedly reached for an officer’s firearm from its holster. Once in custody, Hicks allegedly spit in an officer’s face.