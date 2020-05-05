Faces covered: Living with masks during the pandemic

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s modified stay-at-home order has been in place for a few days, and the most visually obvious requirement — face coverings — could readily be seen Tuesday in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
The governor’s new order requires people to wear face coverings over nose and mouth if they are in a public space and cannot maintain six feet of distance from others. They are also required in public indoor spaces such as stores. The requirement applies to people older than 2 years and able to medically tolerate wearing such a covering.
In Michigan, where a similar order is in place, a woman, her husband and her son, have been charged for the fatal shooting of a security guard because of a quarrel over wearing masks.
Almost all the people at several Illinois Quad-Cities businesses Tuesday were wearing coverings, including dust masks and surgical-style masks. Some had their noses uncovered. One or two had them pulled down to talk on a phone or to each other.
Face coverings have also been visible on pedestrians and motorists around the area.
“We’ve really had great compliance overall with all of the executive orders thus far,” Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Tuesday.
A person who chooses not to wear a face covering could face criminal penalties if they refuse to leave a business when told to do so, such as a trespassing charge, she said.
The requirement is up to businesses to enforce, she said. They can choose who enters their premises as long as the restriction is not based on discrimination.
Mercer County State’s Attorney Meeghan Lee and Dusty Terrill, the county sheriff, said in a release that businesses are required to abide by the order, and could face licensing issues if they don’t. They urged people to be kind to employees who may be expected to enforce it.
“They are only doing their jobs, and likely need to follow the rules to keep that job and support their family,” they said in the release. “No one enjoys the sacrifices the governor is asking everyone to make. Please be kind to those around you.”
Hy-Vee employees received face coverings nearly a month ago based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, company spokeswoman Christina Gayman said Tuesday.
On April 27, the company began requiring employees to wear face coverings while at work, she said.
“We, too, are stating that customers need to wear masks in our Illinois stores; however, the Illinois governor's executive order specifically states that residents ‘who are able to medically tolerate a face covering shall’ wear masks in public,’” she said. “We are not in a position to decide who does and does not fall into this category in our stores.”
Walgreens employees began wearing them weeks before the executive order, company spokeswoman Rebekah Pajak said. The company is also recommending customers wear face coverings before entering a Walgreens unless it would cause a health issue or it is a toddler under 2.
“We are instituting new front door signage recommending customers wear a face cover for the safety and well-being of our team members and customers,” Pajak said. “Walgreens encourages customers to wear face coverings but out of concern for employees' safety, advises against confronting customers about the policy or trying to keep them from entering stores.”
CVS Pharmacy stores also have signs up in any market with state or local orders to remind customers that wearing a face covering is required by law, said Mike DeAngelis, a company spokesman.
“If a customer is not wearing a mask or face covering, we will refer them to our signage and ask for their assistance in remaining compliant with the requirement,” he said. “If they choose not to wear a mask, our priority is to help them complete their purchases as quickly as possible and provide them with information about other options we have available for their future needs, including free home delivery for prescriptions and our drive-thru window service.”
Law enforcement in Rock Island County is trying to avoid citing anyone because of the changes in routine caused by the spread of the coronavirus, Villarreal said.
A number of Quad-Cities police agencies were asked Tuesday whether they have received complaints about people not wearing face coverings in businesses, but none responded to the queries by early Tuesday evening.
A few, however, acknowledged the new guidelines on their social media accounts.
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office posted a video about how to properly wear masks, produced by Medic EMS.
The Moline police, a few days before the rules became active, tried to use humor to get their message across:
“Did you know from the mid-1800s through 2019 we didn't want you to dress like a robber going into stores, starting Friday it's required?”
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office posted a reminder that people would have to wear some sort of face covering while at the county courthouse beginning May 1.
Villarreal said there have been a few criminal cases related to the pandemic in Rock Island County in recent weeks, but none have involved face coverings.
A man received misdemeanor charges because authorities contend that in late March he was allowing people to gather at his Hillsdale bar in violation of an earlier order from Pritzker.
There have also been reports of people coughing at others or on food that have led to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct or assault, Villarreal said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.