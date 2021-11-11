Federal judge denies qualified immunity in suit against Bettendorf Police Officer and city

He added that Payton is entitled to qualified immunity “because it is undisputed that he believed and accepted the information submitted in his warrant affidavits.”

Linkemann also said that Payton was entitled to qualified immunity because “Newport cannot show that Payton knowingly or with reckless disregard included or omitted material information from the arrest warrants.”

In his ruling, Wolle said Payton had ample time to conduct a thorough investigation in the more than one month from the time he was assigned to the case until the date the arrest warrant was issued.

Given Deever’s allegation that she was present with Newport at the law office on Jan. 19, 2018, and Newport’s denial that he was present there with her on that date, a reasonable official before arresting Newport would have sought to interview any person present at the law office on that date, Wolle said.

Payton made no attempt to interview any office employee, Wolle said. He failed to verify the basic fact that a meeting occurred on the date Deevers alleged, then failed to alert the judge of the “blatant flaw in his investigation,” Wolle said.