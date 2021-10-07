Federal jury finds Iowa man guilty of attempting to meet a minor for sex

• Douglas Michael Speer, of Johnston, Iowa, who was 30 at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty June 10 to two counts of attempted enticement of a child and one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 20 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.

• Auston M. McLain, 36, of Davenport is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor. According to court documents, McLain was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Metropolitan Detention Center, in Los Angeles. According to court documents, the evaluation should have been completed by Sept. 9, with the final report ready for the court by Sept. 30.

• Damien Pernell Shepherd of Moline, who was 35 at the time of his arrest, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. His trial had been scheduled for Oct. 4 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. His attorney, Federal Public Defender Thomas Patton, has filed a motion to suppress the statements that Shepherd made to agents in the case. Patton argues that Shepherd told authorities he wished to invoke his right to remain silent at the time he was arrested. However, authorities kept up a dialogue with Shepherd on other topics. Patton argues that Shepherd is intellectually disabled and was “manipulated” into using one of the officer’s phones to call his mother, which the agents allegedly overheard and recorded to obtain evidence. Patton argues that the agents’ continued dialogue with Shepherd and alleged “sardonic remarks” about his refusing to speak with agents eventually broke the man’s will and he spoke with agents without an attorney present. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow ordered federal prosecutors to respond to Patton’s motion by Oct. 25.