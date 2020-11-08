Fire crews return to Milan business site multiple times Sunday to knock down hot spots

Fire crews returned to a Milan business multiple times Sunday to extinguish hot spots after a large fire there Saturday night.

Jeff Klossing, first captain of Blackhawk Fire Protection District, said Milan volunteer firefighters headed home at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, after about 15 hours working the scene at 630 and 636 W. 10th Ave., Milan.

Moore Monument and Granite adjoins Wilbert Burial Vaults at that shared business building.

“Most of my crews have been here since 6 p.m.” Saturday, Klossing said.

The building's insulation was causing hot spots to re-emerge, he said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and there was no preliminary cause as of Sunday.

Blackhawk was joined by fire crews from Coal Valley, Sherrard, Reynolds, Andalusia, Rock Island and Coyne Center.

The Village of Milan issued a boil order late Saturday for all residents, businesses and restaurants north of 11th Avenue, including all of downtown Milan, which remains in effect.

The village "experienced a temporary loss of water pressure while fighting the fire on West 10th Avenue,” village officials wrote in the notice.

