Fire crews return to Milan business site multiple times Sunday to knock down hot spots

Officials put out hot spots at 636 W. 10th Ave, Milan, on Sunday. Multiple units responded Saturday night when the building caught fire.
Firefighters put water on a building fire in Milan Saturday night.
Officials put out hot spots at at 636 W. 10 Avenue Sunday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Milan. Multiple units responded Saturday night when the building caught fire.
ROBERT CONNELLY
Fire crews returned to a Milan business multiple times Sunday to extinguish hot spots after a large fire there Saturday night.
Jeff Klossing, first captain of Blackhawk Fire Protection District, said Milan volunteer firefighters headed home at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, after about 15 hours working the scene at 630 and 636 W. 10th Ave., Milan.
Moore Monument and Granite adjoins Wilbert Burial Vaults at that shared business building.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
“Most of my crews have been here since 6 p.m.” Saturday, Klossing said.
The building's insulation was causing hot spots to re-emerge, he said.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and there was no preliminary cause as of Sunday.
Blackhawk was joined by fire crews from Coal Valley, Sherrard, Reynolds, Andalusia, Rock Island and Coyne Center.
The Village of Milan issued a boil order late Saturday for all residents, businesses and restaurants north of 11th Avenue, including all of downtown Milan, which remains in effect.
The village "experienced a temporary loss of water pressure while fighting the fire on West 10th Avenue,” village officials wrote in the notice.
110720-qc-nws-fire-001
Multiple fire units, including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan fire departments, respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Ave., Mila, on Saturday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-002
Flames can be seen over a structure fire in Milan on Saturday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-003
A man watches firefighters battle a fire in Milan Saturday night.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-004
Smoke and flame can be seen at a structure fire in Milan on Saturday night.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-005
Flames can be seen at a building fire in Milan on Saturday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-006
Embers and flames are seen from the structure fire.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-007
A bystander watches as multiple units battle a fire in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-008
Firefighters spray water on a building fire Saturday night.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-009
Multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-010
Multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-011
Bystanders watch as multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-012
Firefighters put water on a building fire in Milan Saturday night.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-013
Multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-014
Multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-015
Multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-016
Bystanders watch as multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-017
Multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-018
Bystanders watch as multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-019
Multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-020
Multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110720-qc-nws-fire-021
Multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
WATCH NOW: Multiple units respond to a large structure fire in Milan.
110820-qc-nws-milanfire-006
Smoke is seen through rubble and debris at the building that houses Moore Monument & Granite Company and Wilbert Burial Vaults is seen boarded up Sunday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Milan. Multiple units responded Saturday night when the building caught fire.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110820-qc-nws-milanfire-003
The building that houses Moore Monument & Granite Company and Wilbert Burial Vaults is seen boarded up Sunday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Milan. Multiple units responded Saturday night when the building caught fire.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110820-qc-nws-milanfire-005
Rubble and debris are seen at the building that houses Moore Monument & Granite Company and Wilbert Burial Vaults is seen boarded up Sunday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Milan. Multiple units responded Saturday night when the building caught fire.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110820-qc-nws-milanfire-004
Rubble and debris are seen at the building that houses Moore Monument & Granite Company and Wilbert Burial Vaults is seen boarded up Sunday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Milan. Multiple units responded Saturday night when the building caught fire.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110820-qc-nws-milanfire-001
Officials put out hot spots at 636 W. 10th Ave, Milan, on Sunday. Multiple units responded Saturday night when the building caught fire.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110820-qc-nws-milanfire-002
Officials put out hot spots at at 636 W. 10 Avenue Sunday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Milan. Multiple units responded Saturday night when the building caught fire.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.