Firefighters get people, dogs to safety in Rock Island fire
The Rock Island Fire Department helped people and two dogs to safety during a fire Thursday morning on the 500 block of 30th Street.

The first companies to respond to the report of a structure fire arrived on the scene at 8:11 a.m. to find residents evacuating the two-story duplex, Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The fire department assisted the remaining residents and removed two dogs from the upstairs apartment. 

The fire was reported by the upstairs tenants, who said it had started in the attic and was spreading downward toward the kitchen, according to the news release. 

No one was reported injured in the fire. The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities was called to assist the 12 residents. 

The fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal. 

