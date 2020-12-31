Former East Moline police officer will undergo doctor's evaluation before he's sentenced for possession of child porn

A former United Township school resource officer and East Moline police officer will undergo a doctor’s evaluation before being sentenced for felony possession of child pornography.

Kirk A. DeGreve, 48, of Moline, will undergo an evaluation Jan. 11, 2021, and was granted a status hearing set for Jan. 14, 2021, before a sentencing date is determined.

That decision was made Thursday in the Rock Island County Courthouse.

DeGreve pleaded guilty to felony possession of child porn in October as part of plea deal. In exchange for that plea, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney dismissed three charges, including two counts of felony criminal sexual assault.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Norma Klauzlarich said a sentencing hearing will be set up between DeGreve’s attorney, the special prosecutor and the court administration.

As part of the partially negotiated plea deal, prosecutors agreed the most prison time DeGreve could receive is three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The felony he pleaded guilty in October normally carries a sentencing range of between two to five years in state prison.