 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former East Moline police officer will undergo doctor's evaluation before he's sentenced for possession of child porn
0 comments
topical alert top story

Former East Moline police officer will undergo doctor's evaluation before he's sentenced for possession of child porn

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A former United Township school resource officer and East Moline police officer will undergo a doctor’s evaluation before being sentenced for felony possession of child pornography.

Kirk A. DeGreve, 48, of Moline, will undergo an evaluation Jan. 11, 2021, and was granted a status hearing set for Jan. 14, 2021, before a sentencing date is determined.

That decision was made Thursday in the Rock Island County Courthouse.

DeGreve pleaded guilty to felony possession of child porn in October as part of plea deal. In exchange for that plea, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney dismissed three charges, including two counts of felony criminal sexual assault.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Norma Klauzlarich said a sentencing hearing will be set up between DeGreve’s attorney, the special prosecutor and the court administration.

As part of the partially negotiated plea deal, prosecutors agreed the most prison time DeGreve could receive is three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The felony he pleaded guilty in October normally carries a sentencing range of between two to five years in state prison.

DeGreve was a school resource officer at United Township High School until August 2019 when the Illinois State Police investigated allegations against DeGreve of inappropriate contact with and criminal sexual assault of a UTHS student.

DeGreve was arrested in January 2020.

The alleged assaults occurred between June 16, 2019, and July 15, 2019, and between July 15, 2019, and Aug. 10, 2019, according to court documents. He also allegedly possessed "a photograph" and "similar visual reproduction or depiction" of a child.

DeGreve was placed on administrative leave from the East Moline Police Department after his January arrest until he resigned from the department July 4.

Kirk DeGreve
TOM LOEWY
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News