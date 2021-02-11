Former Moline cop sentenced to probation for misconduct charge

A former Moline police officer was sentenced to a 30-month period of TASC probation Thursday for one charge of official misconduct.
David Taylor, 43, of Milan, pleaded guilty to official misconduct in a hearing on Dec. 7 in Rock Island County court, according to court records. Two counts of theft were dropped.
TASC probation, or Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities, means that after the probation is completed, the offense will be wiped from the defendant's permanent record, according to Special Prosecutor Jonathan Barnard.
Taylor was originally charged with one count of theft for stealing less than $10,000 from the Moline Police Department and one count for stealing more than $10,000, but less than $100,000, from the bank account of a little league baseball team, which he managed solo.
Taylor gave a statement during Thursday's hearing, explaining that he had developed post-traumatic stress disorder after his time serving in the armed forces and that disorder eventually led to an opioid addiction.
"Instead of addressing the problem, I looked for ways to self-medicate and correct things on my own," Taylor said.
Taylor said his addiction was a contributing factor in the actions that led to the case but also stated that his addiction wasn't an excuse for what he did. He asked for forgiveness from the court, the police department and his family and friends who were affected.
"I made a mistake. More than one. It became a lifestyle more than a mistake. But as I stand before you now, I've gotten better and I will get better," Taylor said.
Barnard opposed the tasked probation, arguing that as a former police officer, Taylor should be held to a high standard and his permanent record should reflect his actions.
"Those were separate and conscious decisions: to use his badge, to violate his oath, to steal," Barnard said.
Barnard also stated that Taylor had already been given a lot when the two charges of theft were dropped.
Defense Attorney Rick Keys brought up Taylor's lack of a criminal record, and his previous service as a police officer and in the armed forces, as evidence of Taylor's good character.
Keys also stated that Taylor was already being punished greatly because he has lost his job and his pension, and he basically has to start from scratch.
Judge Frank Fuhr took both arguments into account before delivering his verdict. He also had access to the pre-sentence investigation report, which is a background check of the defendant's personal and criminal history.
"I'm stuck in the hard place of considering his (Taylor's) violation of the trust of others, versus the fact that he really is a victim of the opioid epidemic in this country," Fuhr said, before stating that Taylor would receive tasked probation.
Taylor is also required to pay full restitution within the next 90 days for his thefts. Taylor will be reimbursed for his contributions to his terminated police pension, and the funds for restitution will come out of that reimbursement.
The Illinois State Police began investigating Taylor after they were contacted by then-interim Moline Police Department Chief Robert T. Finney in April 2019, according to a previous news release from the state police.
The investigation was in response to some discrepancies in funds that were discovered by other police officers during an internal review, Moline Police Chief Darren Gault, who replaced Finney, said in a police department release after Taylor’s arrest.
The investigation found unauthorized purchases on the department credit card, the state police said, and evidence led investigators to the bank account of the youth baseball team.
Taylor was placed on administrative leave, and resigned in May 2019. He was arrested in December 2019.
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case, which was prosecuted by the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.