Four charged with drug-related death of Silvis woman

Four people have been accused of killing a Silvis woman by providing the drugs that caused her death.
Sebastian J. Suits, 30, East Moline; Dionte M. Brown, 23, Silvis; Mary A. Brown, 50, Silvis; and Will E. Sykes Jr., 52, Silvis, each have been charged with a single count of drug-induced homicide, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend they provided the heroin that killed Elaina Anderson on Sept. 25 in Silvis.
Anderson’s cause of death stemmed from the adverse effects of heroin, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed Tuesday. She was 30 when she died.
Court records state that Dionte and Mary Brown and Sykes provided the heroin to Suits, who in turn gave to Anderson.
The Silvis Police Department handled the investigation with the coroner’s office, court records state. The homicide case against the four was opened Jan. 17.
According to court records:
Mary Brown, Dionte Brown (who is her son), and Sykes already were facing drug trafficking charges filed against them on Oct. 3.
You have free articles remaining.
They are accused of conspiring between April 2 and Oct. 2 to knowingly possess with intent to deliver a gram or more of cocaine and of heroin.
The drug trafficking investigation was conducted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, a joint law enforcement task force that focuses on illegal drugs.
The MEG investigation included surveillance of the apartment the three shared in Silvis and at least one purchase of heroin from that residence.
When agents served a search warrant at the home, they recovered 1.34 grams of suspected heroin, 2.58 grams of suspected cocaine powder, and 2.62 grams of suspected crack cocaine. An ounce is about 28 grams.
A digital scale and materials that could be used for packaging drugs also were recovered.
All four people remained in custody Tuesday.
Suits was being held on a $250,000 cash-only bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
Dionte Brown, Mary Brown and Sykes were being held on a $250,000 cash-only bail in each case, though it was unclear from court records whether those amounts were consecutive or concurrent for each defendant.
The two Browns are scheduled for their next court appearance on Thursday. Sykes is next scheduled to appear Friday.