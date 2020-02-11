Four charged with drug-related death of Silvis woman

According to court records:

Mary Brown, Dionte Brown (who is her son), and Sykes already were facing drug trafficking charges filed against them on Oct. 3.

They are accused of conspiring between April 2 and Oct. 2 to knowingly possess with intent to deliver a gram or more of cocaine and of heroin.

The drug trafficking investigation was conducted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, a joint law enforcement task force that focuses on illegal drugs.

The MEG investigation included surveillance of the apartment the three shared in Silvis and at least one purchase of heroin from that residence.

When agents served a search warrant at the home, they recovered 1.34 grams of suspected heroin, 2.58 grams of suspected cocaine powder, and 2.62 grams of suspected crack cocaine. An ounce is about 28 grams.

A digital scale and materials that could be used for packaging drugs also were recovered.

All four people remained in custody Tuesday.

Suits was being held on a $250,000 cash-only bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.