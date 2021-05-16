Fourth person arrested in connection with September armed robbery

A fourth person wanted in connection with the Sept. 15 robbery of a man at gunpoint at the QC Mart on Central Avenue in Bettendorf has been arrested.
Ben William Robe Aaronson, 28, of Milan, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Illinois law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted.
Aaronson also is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, also a Class C felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Aaronson was arrested early Sunday by Bettendorf police. He was seen fleeing from a vehicle that had been stopped for eluding. He was taken into custody at the Big Ten Mart, 999 Middle Road, after a witness told police that Aaronson had thrown something in the trash. In the vehicle where he had been sitting officers seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Brian Crouch, at 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 15, Aaronson, along with Zachary Sisul, 25, of Milan, Naytion Owens, 23, of Rock Island, and Kayla Sibert, also known as Kayla Renee Crabb, 33, of Clinton, conspired to rob a man they planned to meet at the QC Mart parking lot, 2620 Central Avenue.
Aaronson was driving a silver Dodge Ram and had his three co-defendants in the pickup. He let Sisul and Owens off in the alley behind the QC Mart and instructed Sisul and Owens to rob the man. Owens was armed with a black handgun.
The victim was standing next to the Dodge Ram talking to Aaronson and Crabb when Sisul and Owens approached.
Owens reportedly struck a man in the back of the head with the butt of a handgun and Owens and Sisul struck the man while he was on the ground. They demanded the man’s truck keys and robbed him of $160.
Sisul got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s red truck while Owens is said to have stayed with the victim allegedly telling the man “Stay down! Don’t move! I swear I’ll do it!” according to Scott County police affidavits.
The keys were in the vehicle, and the two men fled the area. Officers tried to stop it on Grant Street as it traveled to the Interstate 74 Bridge, but the pursuit continued into Moline, where the truck crashed near Teske's on 16th Street, and the men were caught after a foot chase, police said.
Sisul allegedly admitted he was involved in the robbery “but claimed he was only involved because he feared Owens would physically harm him if he did not help him” and that two additional suspects were involved, police affidavits said.
In Illinois, Sisul was charged with felony aggravated fleeing of police more than 21 mph and misdemeanor resisting an officer.
Owens is charged with Class X felony methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
At the time of the robbery, Aaronson was serving 30 months on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine during a hearing Jan. 30, 2020, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court. Prosecutors have petitioned to have his probation revoked, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court records.
Bettendorf Police arrested Crabb on April 21. She is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond, cash or surety, on charges of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. She is scheduled to be arraigned during a hearing June 3 in Scott County District Court, at which time a trial date will be set.
During a hearing Dec. 20 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Sisul pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated fleeing a police officer, a Class 4 felony that carries a possible prison sentence of one to three years, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a possible jail sentence of up to one year. Sisul also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony that carries a possible prison sentence of two to five years.
For all of those charges Sisul was sentenced to two years on conditional discharge.
During a hearing April 29 in Scott County District Court, Sisul pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit forcible felony, second-degree theft, and eluding. He was sentenced to serve three years on supervised probation.
Owens remains in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond, 10%, awaiting trial on the methamphetamine charge for which he faces a prison sentence of six to 30 years. Once his case in Rock Island is completed he will face the robbery and conspiracy charges in Scott County. A status hearing in his case is set for June 3 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
Aaronson was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $50,000. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for May 25 in Scott County District Court.