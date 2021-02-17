Friends say Dianne Rupp was a 'kind soul'

McNinch met Dianne when Thirsty's was known as The Quarry and another of Dianne's sons, Pat Rupp, owned it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I had just moved to Davenport and Dianne was so inviting, so friendly," McNinch said. "She was sassy, full of life, and she made me feel like we were friends forever."

Pat Rupp died unexpectedly June 3, 2019. Kayleigh Blackwell bought The Quarry and renamed the watering hole Thirsty's on Third. Dianne remained a loyal customer and became one of Blackwell's friends.

"Dianne was one of the most genuine, kind souls I've ever met in my life," Blackwell said late Tuesday. "She was so giving and so kind, when she walked into a room the vibes just got better."

Blackwell said the last conversation she had with Dianne was filled with hope.

"She talked about how she was so happy for us because the coronavirus restrictions had been lifted," Blackwell recalled. "And she talked about how big her grandbabies were getting. And she talked about her T-shirt shop. She liked her store.

"We laughed and hugged."

Dianne owned Bahama Mama's T's & Sweats in NorthPark Mall. That's where Gage Davis knew her.