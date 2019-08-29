The message on the billboard at Gaines and 5th streets in Davenport is stern, yet clear: #GunCrimeEqualsFedTime.
The billboard and three others placed in areas with a high level of gun crimes in the city are part of a partnership between the Davenport Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to help spread the message that gun crimes and gun violence are priorities to both agencies.
“Right now, in Davenport, we are looking at every single gun case in the city of Davenport to determine whether we can bring federal charges,” U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said. “We're not going to bring federal charges in every gun case, but we're going to do as many as we can.
“As part of that effort, we don't want to just to be an enforcement effort. We'd like to prevent people from committing these crimes in the first place. And that's obviously the goal of the billboards. We hope that if people know that they can be prosecuted and sent to federal prison, they might decide to put the gun down.”
The other billboards, which went up Aug. 19 and will run through October, are at Locust and Taylor streets, 428 Pershing Avenue, and 1324 Harrison Street.
The campaign was developed through the U.S. Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide initiative launched in 2001 that brings together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors and community leaders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.
Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said police have responded to 121 shots fired incidents this year, as of Thursday afternoon. As of Aug. 21, 226 guns have been seized in 142 cases. The department’s guns investigative unit has seized 62 guns and have initiated 58 search warrants in weapons cases as of Aug. 21, he said.
“If we can stop or deter gun crimes, it’s well worth the efforts of the campaign,” Bladel said.
Krickbaum said similar billboards will go up in Des Moines and radio ads will be played locally. The billboards, he said, were funded through the U.S. Attorney's Office's budget.
In 2018, the Southern District of Iowa, which covers 47 of 99 of Iowa's counties, including Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties, prosecuted 97 firearms cases. Four years ago, they prosecuted 56, Krickbaum said.
“Our overall caseload increased during the same time period, so we're just prosecuting more cases of every type today,” he said. “But we're definitely prosecuting more gun cases, and I expect those numbers to continue in 2019.”
Krickbaum said the office is taking on more cases that would typically have remained in state courts.
In Iowa, a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. In federal court, the crime carries a sentence of up to 10 years, and there is no parole.
"We have a host of pending gun cases involving violent offenders, including defendants who have shot at others on the streets of Davenport, multiple defendants with prior convictions for attempted murder, and defendants with lengthy records of robbery, assault, and gun crimes," he said.
One such case is that of Alexander John Noel, 26, a Davenport felon who pointed a stolen handgun at the head of a Davenport police officer during a traffic stop in December 2017.
A federal grand jury in April 2018 indicted Noel on one count of felon and unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and he was sentenced this summer to six years in federal prison.
Noel’s criminal history includes “numerous” burglary convictions, Krickbaum said.
In Davenport, the average sentence in gun cases is eight years in prison, he said.
“The reason that we are focusing on federal prosecution is, as the billboards say, there's no parole in the federal system, and those prisons are all far away from Iowa,” he said. “So the consequence in federal court is just a bigger hammer, to be frank about it. “
Another aspect is that federal law allows prosecutors to charge drug users with possessing a firearm.
“We try to exercise good judgment about when we use that statute,” he said. “We use it to target people who are violent and who are dangerous, but who may not have accumulated a felony criminal history.
“And that's been a very effective tool. We've convicted some of the most violent gang members in Des Moines and Davenport using that law, and we're going to keep doing more of them.”
Last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Davenport police announced Davenport was selected to join the National Public Safety Partnership, a three-year commitment to give Davenport police more tools, training, resources and technical expertise to fight gun crime.
To be considered for selection, a department must have had levels of violence that exceed the national average; demonstrate a commitment to reducing violent crime; and be prepared to receive intensive training and technical assistance, according to the National Public Safety Partnership.
Krickbaum said his office and Davenport police will attend a national symposium in Memphis in September where other agencies involved in the national partnership will hear from subject matter experts on a number of issues.
“We're going to be identifying our top priorities on what issues we want to tackle first and then come up with a plan for developing a strategy that's based on data and based on evidence and making sure that we're using the best practices,” Krickbaum said.
Krickbaum said that although the partnership is specifically with Davenport, he expects it to “pay dividends” for the entire Quad-Cities.
“The flow of crime across the river is nothing new," he said. "In particular, Davenport PD, Rock Island PD and Bettendorf PD work extremely well together in our experience. We’re very much focused on the fact that while that border separates federal districts and state lines, it has no effect whatsoever on criminals. They're not concerned about whether they're crossing the border necessarily. We can't draw lines between our jurisdictions, so we are cooperating daily on this effort.”
