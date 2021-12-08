Holidays and winter can mean an increase of fire hazards in homes. Here are a few tips from Quad-City fire marshals

The end of the year isn't just the holiday season for local firefighters. It's also the season when first responders deal with the most house fires.
The colder it gets outside, the more people turn up the heat indoors. It is important to stay warm, but there are a lot of unsafe ways to do so, according to the Quad-Cities' fire marshals.
The U.S. Fire Administration reports that nationally the number of residential building fires on Thanksgiving Day, from 2017 to 2019, was more than double the average number of fires in residential buildings on other days.
There are various traditions and objects that can instigate these holiday fires, from candles to cooking to Christmas trees. That's why local fire departments are attempted to spread awareness about fire safety.
The Moline, Davenport and Bettendorf fire departments are participating in a public safety campaign called "Keep the Wreath Red" in which fire stations put up wreaths decorated with red lights. Each time the fire department responds to a home fire, firefighters will replace one of the red light bulbs with a white bulb.
According to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department, "the wreath is a visual reminder that the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day can be a dangerous time for fires in the home. Typically, there is an increase in the number of cooking fires, candle fires, short circuits in holiday lights and combustible holiday decoration fires during this time. Further, because the temperatures continue to get colder, there are more fires caused by home heating."
The Quad City Times/Dispatch-Argus has reached out to three local fire marshals — Davenport's Jim Morris, Moline's Mitch Cunningham and Rock Island's Greg Marty — to ask about common fire hazards this time of year and tips for celebrating safely. All three emphasized the most important was having working smoke alarms and testing them regularly.
Morris said in Davenport, anybody living in the city could get a free smoke detector through the Davenport Fire Department and the Red Cross.
Here are the marshals other fire safety tips:
Christmas trees
It is becoming less common for people to have live Christmas trees in their house, but the fire marshals said they still see the occasional Christmas tree fire.
If you are going to have a live tree, Marty suggests limiting its display to four weeks after it's been cut down. They say it's important to water the tree daily so that it doesn't dry out, because a dry tree is the most likely to catch fire.
Keep the tree away from other hot or flammable objects, Marty said, like fireplaces, space heaters or curtains.
Christmas lights
When setting up Christmas lights, check for loose bulbs and frayed wires, Morris said, and replace any you find. Unplug your tree and light displays before you go to bed or leave the house.
Marty recommended using lights listed by Underwriters Laboratory, a common source for determining safety standards of products. And check the instructions on your lights to determine how many strings you can link together without overloading your circuits.
Space heaters
The marshals said space heaters were one of the most common winter-time fire starters. Marty said if you're using a space heater, use a modern one with a safety tip-over switch. He said most of the space heater fire calls in Rock Island start because someone is using an old space heater that doesn't automatically turn off when it falls over.
Marty said use the heater only when you're awake and in the same room. It's common for people to leave a heater turned on while they sleep and then kick a blanket or something flammable on top of it, resulting in a fire.
Morris said space heaters should have at least 3 feet between them and anything else. He recommended placing them on a stable and level surface so they're less likely to be knocked over. Never plug the heater into a power strip either; it should always be plugged directly into an outlet.
Fireplaces
Fireplaces should be inspected and cleaned professionally every year, Marty said. They should only be used to burn clean-cut hard woods, like oak and birch. Hard woods burn hot and don't release as much ash and residue, which can build up in the chimney and become a fire hazard.
Lithium batteries
Cunningham said a lot of fires around Christmas are started by lithium batteries that are improperly stored or charged. Lithium batteries are found in most electronics, including laptops, cameras and cell phones. If the batteries are overcharged or attached to a charger that isn't specifically meant for them they can combust.
Candles
Candles are popular during the holidays, but they need lots of space, Morris said. Make sure they're not around anything combustible. Morris said he recommended leaving yourself a note next to your keys or on the door where you normally exit the house, so you don't forget to blow the candle out before leaving.
Cunningham said to be especially careful with candles if there were pets or young children in your home. He recommends not using candles at all.
Wax heaters
Wax heaters have grown in popularity in the past few years as a candle replacement, and while they're less likely to start a fire, Cunningham said they still come with their own set of dangers.
Cunningham said wax heaters could be dangerous if there were pets and children in the home. The heater and any cords should be out of the reach of children because, while the hot wax is less likely to start a fire, it can cause severe burns if knocked over.
Oven and Stove
Cooking fires are the most common fires throughout the entire year, Morris said, but there are additional dangers during cold months.
Morris said sometimes people turn their oven on and open the oven door, or leave a stovetop burner on, in an attempt to supplement the heating in their home. This is dangerous and can easily result in a fire.
It's also important to clean stoves and ovens on a regular basis to prevent flammable buildup. Dishcloths and towels should be kept away from the stove at all times and cooking food should never be left unattended.
Another problem Cunningham said he's seen is that people will use their oven for storage, putting things like plastic bowls or cutting boards inside. Then, when the person goes to preheat the oven, they may forget about the things inside, causing them to melt and burn.