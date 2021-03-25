Human remains were found in DeWitt on Monday. What happens next?

Human remains were found in a pond in DeWitt Monday night, leading some to wonder if it could be the body of Breasia Terrell, who went missing in July 2020, when she was 10.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Department said it would take time to identify the remains.

Richard Rahn, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations special agent in charge, said an autopsy on the remains was done Monday. He also explained the general process of identification in an interview with the Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch-Argus on Thursday.

Rahn said it was difficult to say how long the identification would take.

"It varies upon the procedure that we use. We have different things that we can do to help make those identifications, and sometimes it depends upon the condition of the body," Rahn said.

Rahn said the first step after a body was discovered was to send a crime scene team and a forensic anthropologist to the scene to collect evidence and retrieve the remains.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then the remains are taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny, where an autopsy is performed.