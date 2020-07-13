'I just want Breasia’s mom to know there are people who care': Searchers fan out on Credit Island, looking for some trace of missing 10-year-old girl

“I have a 10-year-old son,” Snyder said. “If he went missing I hope people would get together and try to help me find him.

“I saw on Facebook they needed people for searches. So I just came down here and started walking.”

Davenport Police acknowledged the searches and issued a statement saying detectives are in "constant contact with her family, and continue to conduct follow-up including K-9 and aerial search and rescue operations, door-to-door canvasses, and following-up on community tips."

Meg Reed said she “thought a lot about my 9-year-old niece and 9-year-old son” as she walked Credit Island’s woods.

“I don’t know Breasia or her family, but I wanted to do something,” said Reed, 30. “I don’t know that we’re even looking for Breasia. Maybe we’re just looking for some sign she was here. I don’t know. But I’m willing to help.”

Kevin Phelps and Julius Wilmington said they just wanted to help — and brought some technology to the search. Each man flew a drone over the area near the island’s pedestrian bridge.

“I know Breasia’s mother a little bit,” Phelps said.

Phelps said he planned to fly his drone until “both of my batteries are drained.”