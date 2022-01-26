Illinois parolee arrested for selling meth to MEG agents at Davenport home

Whittinghill is currently on parole out of the Illinois River Correctional Center.

During a hearing Dec. 20, 2018, in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Whittinghill pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with the intent to deliver at least 15 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a possible prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Rock Island County Associate Judge Norma Kauzlarich sentenced Whittinghill to 7½ years in prison.

According to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records, Whittinghill was placed on parole and released from the Illinois River Correctional Center on June 8, 2021. He is scheduled to be released from parole on June 8, 2023. However, Illinois officials could revoke his parole and send him back to prison.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Whittinghill’s criminal record spans back to 1989 when he had a Class 4 felony drug conviction for which he was sentenced to 18 months on probation.