Iowa court rulings add to confusion on absentee ballots

DES MOINES — Both sides in a legal clash over Iowa’s absentee voting laws were able to agree on one thing Tuesday — the court fight has become increasingly confusing and the onus is on voters to navigate the uncertainty to make sure their ballots count.

Judge Robert B. Hanson of Iowa’s 5th Judicial District on Monday temporarily blocked Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate — as state elections commissioner — from enforcing an order barring county auditors from mailing absentee ballot request forms to Iowa voters containing pre-filled information.

But the Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday swiftly granted a request from Republican groups to stay Hanson’s ruling, putting it on hold pending further proceedings.

Three Iowa judges — in Johnson, Linn and Woodbury counties — previously had granted requests from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and Iowa Republicans for three temporary injunctions against three Democratic county auditors to invalidate tens of thousands of forms mailed by them that already had filled in some voter information.