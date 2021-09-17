Iowa inmate from Scott County dies

Iowa State Penitentiary inmate Ray Gene Triplett, 57, has died, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Triplett died at 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

He had been transported there recently from the Iowa State Penitentiary due to his declining health.

Triplett had been serving a life sentence for sex abuse in Scott County. His sentence began on September 8, 2011.

