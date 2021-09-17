 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa inmate from Scott County dies
0 comments
alert top story

Iowa inmate from Scott County dies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa State Penitentiary

A watchtower and security fence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison are shown in 2015.

 AP file photo

Iowa State Penitentiary inmate Ray Gene Triplett, 57, has died, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Triplett died at 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

He had been transported there recently from the Iowa State Penitentiary due to his declining health. 

Triplett had been serving a life sentence for sex abuse in Scott County. His sentence began on September 8, 2011.

Quad-City Times​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News