Iowa State Patrol doesn't use body cameras

A jury acquitted Sahouri of the charges in March.

Most police department and sheriff’s office policies instruct their officers when to activate their body-worn cameras, according to the In Focus review. Often, officers are instructed to record all of their interactions with the public unless there are privacy concerns, such as recording inside a person’s home. Few, if any, agency policies in Iowa spell out repercussions for officers who don’t turn on their cameras when they should.

New technology would remove some of that discretion — with cameras activating as soon as emergency lights turn on, a gun is drawn or a Taser is powered up. A new system by Axon has the capability to livestream the officer’s interaction with supervisors or dispatch staff, which could provide backup or a second opinion in fraught moment, the Washington Post reported.

Last July, a Shenandoah police officer who pursued a man on a bicycle and allegedly struck the man with the side of his patrol vehicle to end the chase failed to activate his body camera to record the arrest.

“The officer did not have time to initiate his camera as the arrest occurred very quickly once he exited his vehicle,” Shenandoah Assistant Police Chief Thomas Johnson said in response to a request for video of the incident.