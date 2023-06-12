The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a lower court ruling that the city of Muscatine is not liable for the rape of a woman by a former Muscatine Police officer.

The court's decision said the city was not "vicariously liable" because the former officer's criminal actions fell outside the scope of his assigned duties.

On Feb. 4, 2015, Shari Martin filed suit against former Muscatine Police Officer Tomas Andrew Tovar, also known in court records as Thomas Tovar, and the city of Muscatine. In her suit she included causes of action of sexual assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment and invasion of privacy.

On June 9, 2016, Tovar was convicted by a Muscatine County jury of raping Martin on the morning of Feb. 16, 2013, when he gave her a ride to her hotel after her boyfriend was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Tovar was sentenced July 26, 2016, to 10 years in prison on the charge of sexual abuse in the third degree. His conviction was upheld by the Iowa Court of Appeals in a Jan. 18, 2019, ruling.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections’ electronic records, Tovar was released from prison on Dec. 24, 2020. He is on parole for life and, according the Iowa DOC, is living in Minnesota.

In her lawsuit, Martin attempted to hold the city of Muscatine liable for Tovar’s actions, saying the city had a supervisory role over Tovar. The district court, however, granted summary judgment in favor of the city of Muscatine saying that the city could not be held responsible for Tovar’s criminal actions because Tovar’s actions were outside the scope of his employment. The district court also denied Martin’s request to extend liability to the city based on the theory of aided by agency.

Martin appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court, which concurred with the district court’s ruling.

In writing the opinion for the court, Justice Matthew McDermott said that Tovar’s rape of Martin was an “egregious departure from the authorized or assigned duties of his employment as a police officer. His criminal act was not intended to further any purpose or interest of the city; indeed his crime was antithetical to it.”

McDermott went on to say that Tovar knew his act wasn’t authorized or condoned, “which is why he took steps to prevent the city from finding out about it," such as turning off the camera in his police car and turning off his body microphone.

Martin argued that Tovar’s sexual assault was within the scope of his employment because it was foreseeable that he would misuse his authority as a police officer to take advantage of her. McDermott said the court could find no evidence that Tovar’s sexual assault was the kind of act that “was expected, foreseeable, or sanctioned by the city.”

Martin said Tovar had performance problems, including poor evaluations and that he was demoted from a detective position for misconduct.

McDermott said that while that evidence “convinces us that Tovar was a substandard police officer, none offer clues that Tovar would sexually assault someone.”

Martin argued that even if the court found that Tovar was acting outside the scope of his employment, vicarious liability should apply against the city under the “aided by agency” theory. Under this exception, an employer may be held vicariously liable for an employee’s conduct if the employee was aided in accomplishing the act by being connected to the agency.

McDermott said that an argument can almost always be made at some level of generality that an employee’s tortious conduct was aided by the employee’s job. He also quoted the Michigan Supreme Court, which warned that aided-by-agency liability would “expose employers to the threat of vicarious liability that knows no borders for acts committed by employees that are clearly outside the scope of employment” and would pose “the danger of adopting an exception that essentially has no parameters.”

The court declined to adopt Martin’s proposed aided-by-agency argument to impose vicarious liability on the city of Muscatine.