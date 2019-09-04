{{featured_button_text}}
Genesis

Genesis Health Systems conducted a drill Wednesday at its eastern Davenport campus testing its ability to prevent the kidnapping of an infant. 

A news release posted to the company's Facebook page late Wednesday morning said the drill is performed regularly to prepare staff for the possibility that someone would attempt to take a child from a Genesis facility. 

The release states that any outside reports that a baby was abducted are not true. 

