Genesis Health Systems conducted a drill Wednesday at its eastern Davenport campus testing its ability to prevent the kidnapping of an infant.
A news release posted to the company's Facebook page late Wednesday morning said the drill is performed regularly to prepare staff for the possibility that someone would attempt to take a child from a Genesis facility.
The release states that any outside reports that a baby was abducted are not true.
