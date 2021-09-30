Judge convicts Davenport man in 2019 fatal shooting of Rock Island man

Hoover said investigators recovered surveillance footage from area businesses of Jenkins following Ward and in the Kum & Go parking lot of the incident, which she viewed at trial.

Investigators also used the GPS from the car Jenkins was driving to track his movements that day. At some point when the cars were moving, Ward and Morrise saw that Jenkins was following them, and Ward sent him a text, threatening to beat him up, Morrise said.

Jenkins got out of his car in the convenience store parking lot and confronted Ward, who also got out of his car. Morrise testified that Jenkins was armed with a handgun and told Ward, “Get back, get back,” as Ward was walking toward Jenkins, saying, “Shoot it, shoot it.”

Ward then reached for Jenkins’ gun, and Jenkins fired three shots and possibly two more, Morrise said.

Hoover, in her ruling, noted other witnesses in the parking lot or in the store saw Jenkins with a gun, heard gunshots and offered aid to Ward or called police.

One witness, James Meggers, who was parked at the store, had a clear view and said he saw the two men, heard them yelling and then heard a shot.