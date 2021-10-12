Jury deliberating evidence in murder trial of Milton Serrano

DUBUQUE — The jury in the murder trial of Milton Serrano Jr. retired shortly before noon to deliberate the evidence in the week-long trial regarding the death of Chantz Stevens.

The prosecution and defense both gave their closing arguments Tuesday morning. It was standing room only in the courtroom as loved ones of both Steven and Serrano attended the trial.

Serrano, 22, of Muscatine, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Stevens, 19, of Wilton. If convicted, Serrano could spend the remainder of his life in prison.

Serrano was arrested on July 19, 2020 at a Muscatine residence after reports were made of his alleged involvement in an altercation at a party at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, Iowa.

Along with being charged with second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly keying a silver Toyota Camry, reports say that during his second altercation of the night, Serrano allegedly removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen.

Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene while Serrano, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, posted on Facebook Live about the fight that night.

