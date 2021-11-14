LeClaire man charged with selling meth to undercover agent arrested again on drug charges

A LeClaire man who was charged in January for allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover agent with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group has been arrested again on drug charges.

Zackery L. Vaugh, 35, was arrested Saturday evening by the Scott County Sheriff's Office on a warrant charging possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit or simulated controlled substance containing a detectable amount of a substance purporting to be methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Vaugh was also charged with possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of between $1,370 and $13,660, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of between $1,025 and $10,245.

He was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $40,000 cash-only bond.

