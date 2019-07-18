{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island County charges have been dropped against a man accused of a March bank robbery in Moline because federal authorities have taken over the case.

Roman T. Lloyd, 32, of Rock Island, is accused of stealing $16,878 on March 27 from the Ascentra Credit Union, 3005 7th St., Moline, and then refusing to stop for police, disobeying traffic signals and breaking speed limits while doing so.

A short time after the Ascentra robbery, a Moline detective spotted the suspect’s white sedan at 1st Street A and 19th Avenue, Moline, according to authorities. The driver sped away when a traffic stop was attempted, and the ensuing pursuit lasted about 22 minutes, ending in Iowa.

Lloyd initially was charged by the Rock Island County state’s attorney with robbery and aggravated fleeing/eluding, court records state.

On July 11, those charges were dropped because a federal grand jury indicted Lloyd on charges of credit union robbery and interstate transportation of stolen money, according to county and federal court records.

Lloyd’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 28, federal records state.

