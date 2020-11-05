Man involved in Bettendorf shooting sentenced to three years on probation

The victim required cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the emergency room, and it took emergency surgery to save the man’s life.

Through an investigation, police identified three conspirators in the shooting: Hester, Antoine Omar Flournoy, 27, and Martell LaSean Roberts, 36.

One of the conspirators left the restaurant when the victim arrived, waiting outside for 11 minutes before driving his Ford Mustang behind an adjoining business, the Dollar General. Roberts, driving a Dodge Durango, dropped off Hester near the restaurant, then drove behind the Dollar General.

Hester and Flournoy came out from behind dumpsters and opened fire on a group of people. One of the shooters advanced while the other remained in the parking lot firing.

The shooters eventually fled behind the Dollar General. About a minute later, the Mustang, Durango and a third car, a Nissan Altima, were seen leaving the area together.

Police seized two handguns from Roberts' apartment. One of the weapons was connected to the shooting based on a comparison of shell casings and fired bullets. Police also put the three men together based on cell phone texts and surveillance video from the scene.