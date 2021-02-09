Man involved in East Moline shooting sentenced to 20 years in prison

A man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for killing another man in a 2018 East Moline shooting.
Willie Frank Minor, 32, of East Moline was charged in 2018 with first-degree murder for the killing of John Keener, 52, of Muscatine, formerly of Cordova. Minor pleaded guilty during a hearing on Oct. 29 to second-degree murder, meaning when he shot Keener, Minor believed unreasonably that his actions were necessary to protect himself.
Under Illinois law, second-degree murder is a Class 1 felony, however the charge carries a prison sentence of four to 20 years rather than the normal Class 1 felony sentence of four to 15 years.
Minor was sentenced to 20 years day for day, meaning that each day served counts toward another day of his sentence, so he will likely only serve about 10 years in prison.
According to testimony given by East Moline Police Lt. Darren Gault during a preliminary hearing in April 2018, Minor shot Keener in the head on Feb. 6, 2018, after a collision between Keener's white Ford Focus and the black Chevrolet Impala in which Minor was a passenger.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline.
Defense attorney Hany Khoury alleged in the sentencing hearing Tuesday that Keener had been chasing the car in which Minor was riding.
According to Gault's testimony in 2018, Minor was sleeping in the car when the crash happened, and he was woken up and handed a gun. A juvenile in the car also had a gun. Minor heard a shot go off and believed it had come from the juvenile. Keener was walking toward Minor and the others, and so Minor shot twice to keep Keener from coming toward them. After the shooting, Minor fled to a nearby house, where he was eventually taken into custody.
"Mr. Minor didn't set out to hurt anyone that day," Khory said in the hearing Tuesday. "He deserves an opportunity to try to make right what went wrong."
Judge Frank Fuhr, who delivered the sentence, heard testimonies from Detective Michael Griffin, who was in charge of the Crisis Containment Unit that took Minor into custody, and Lt. Christopher Young of the Rock Island County Jail, who testified about Minor's conduct while staying in the jail the last few years.
Griffin explained that Minor was taken into custody after several hours of police surrounding the house that Minor was inside. Police were using a PA speaker system to communicate to the occupants of the house that they needed to exit, and four of the occupants did so shortly after the police arrived. Minor remained in the house with a juvenile girl for about five hours, while the officers waited outside in below freezing temperatures.
Young stated that in Minor's three years at the jail, there have been around 40 incidents that required disciplinary action against Minor, about half of which resulted in a formal disciplinary ticket. No criminal charges have been made against Minor during his time in jail.
Assistant State's Attorney Heidi Weller used Young's account of Minor's behavior while in jail and Griffin's account of the standoff with Minor before his arrest as evidence that he is likely to commit a similar crime again, stating that when Minor finds himself in a situation that he doesn't like, he does what he wants instead of following rules or instructions that he is given.
"He is an individual who utterly mocks authority," Weller said.
Fuhr also heard testimonies from Matthew McKinney, Minor's friend, and Willie Herron, Minor's cousin, whom he lived with for several years before the shooting. McKinney and Herron both testified to Minor's character, stating that he has a big heart and cares about the well-being of other people.
Keener's niece, Bobbie Jo Keener, read a victim impact statement, written by Keener's father. Jack Keener said in the statement that while the family of the victim was hurting, they hoped God would be with Minor.
"We will be praying for him and his family," the letter read.
Minor also gave his own statement in which he apologized to the family of the victim and asserted that he was a good man, and that he never intended for the shooting to happen.