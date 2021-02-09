Man involved in East Moline shooting sentenced to 20 years in prison

Defense attorney Hany Khoury alleged in the sentencing hearing Tuesday that Keener had been chasing the car in which Minor was riding.

According to Gault's testimony in 2018, Minor was sleeping in the car when the crash happened, and he was woken up and handed a gun. A juvenile in the car also had a gun. Minor heard a shot go off and believed it had come from the juvenile. Keener was walking toward Minor and the others, and so Minor shot twice to keep Keener from coming toward them. After the shooting, Minor fled to a nearby house, where he was eventually taken into custody.

"Mr. Minor didn't set out to hurt anyone that day," Khory said in the hearing Tuesday. "He deserves an opportunity to try to make right what went wrong."

Judge Frank Fuhr, who delivered the sentence, heard testimonies from Detective Michael Griffin, who was in charge of the Crisis Containment Unit that took Minor into custody, and Lt. Christopher Young of the Rock Island County Jail, who testified about Minor's conduct while staying in the jail the last few years.