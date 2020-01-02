A Davenport man on federal supervised release has been arrested for allegedly trafficking in ecstasy and possessing a firearm, Scott County Sheriff's investigators said Thursday.
Vernon Lee Bellamy, 40, who had been residing at 526 E. 6th St., Apt. 2, Davenport, is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of ecstasy, or MDMA.
Both of those charges are Class B felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.
Sheriff's investigators also seized a loaded .45-caliber handgun when they conducted a search of Bellamy's apartment. Being a felon in possession of a handgun is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
However, federal authorities have already placed a detainer on Bellamy and are in the process of revoking his supervised release.
Bellamy was released from federal prison on Nov. 13, 2017, after serving nine years and 11 months in federal prison.
Bellamy had been arrested in 2009 on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. After pleading guilty to the charge U.S. District Court Judge John Jarvey sentenced Bellamy to 140 months in prison with credit for the time he served in jail awaiting trial and sentencing, and being released to a halfway house after serving 85 percent of the sentence.
Jarvey also ordered Bellamy to serve eight years of supervised release after he completed his prison sentence.
Scott County Sheriff's investigators have been monitoring Bellamy since Sept. 23 when he was spotted by deputies driving a 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van in the 7200 block of Northwest Boulevard in northwest Davenport.
When deputies tried to pull the van over Bellamy fled. Deputies later located the van in the 3000 block of 72nd Street. While searching the van deputies seized open containers of alcohol that included wine coolers and vodka, and a baggie containing numerous multi-colored tablets. Also found in the glove compartment were documents with Bellamy's name on them.
The pills in the van were sent to the crime lab for analysis.
On Thursday, Sheriff's investigators searched Bellamy's apartment and seized 55 ecstasy pills and the loaded .45-caliber handgun.
Federal prosecutors could take over the drug and gun cases from the Sheriff's Department under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative started in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
In addition to federal drug charges, Bellamy would be charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm which carries a maximum term in prison of 10 years.
Federal authorities can also charge Bellamy with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. That sentence would by law have to run consecutive to any other sentence Bellamy would receive. It would also be up to Bellamy and his attorneys to prove in court that the handgun was not being used as part of the drug crime.
Bellamy was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail.
