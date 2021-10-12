Man on parole charged in shooting incident at Davenport club

On March 9, 2015, Hagedorn was arrested on two counts of first-degree burglary, each a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, and one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

He pleaded guilty to the criminal mischief charge and a charge of trespass causing injury, a serious misdemeanor. During a hearing in Scott County District Court on May 26, 2016, he was sentenced to two years on probation.

Then on June 8, 2017, he was arrested for peddling marijuana, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. He pleaded guilty to the charge and also was sentenced Jan. 25, 2018, to two years on probation.

On Nov. 12, 2018, Hagedorn was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, assault causing bodily injury and third-degree criminal mischief. On July 10, 2019, he was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary.

His probation in the other cases also was revoked, and he was sentenced to five years in prison on the marijuana charge from 2017, and to two years in prison on the criminal mischief charge from his 2015 arrest.