Man recently found not guilty in a Polk County murder trial faces three counts of first-degree robbery in Scott County

A former Davenport man who on Dec. 7 was found not guilty by a Polk County jury of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in a Des Moines case, has been brought back to Scott County to face three counts of first-degree robbery.

Calvonta Ibrion Stallings, 22, listed his Des Moines address on his financial application for a public defender during a first appearance Tuesday in Scott County District Court. He is charged with robbing three people at gunpoint during the late-night hours of Nov. 2, 2019, and the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2019.

The first two robberies occurred within 11 minutes of each other, while the third occurred about 4½ hours later.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 9:14 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019, Davenport Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Harrison Street. In that robbery, Stallings is alleged to have pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at a woman and demanded that she give him her purse and car keys. Stallings fled with a teal-colored purse and the woman’s car keys.