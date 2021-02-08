 Skip to main content
Man shot by Bettendorf police officer identified
The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday morning.

Brian Gregory Scott, 49, of Bettendorf, was shot early Sunday after a police officer reportedly asked him to leave his vehicle and he failed to comply and produced a handgun, according to a Monday news release from Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The officer has not yet been identified, but a news release Sunday confirmed that he has been placed on administrative leave. His name will be released pending an interview with the Iowa DCI.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner located in Ankeny.

