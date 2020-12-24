Man walks away from work release center for second time in three months

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Phillips was paroled Dec. 13, 2012.

On March 7, 2013, he was charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and first-degree theft, according to district court electronic records. The robbery and conspiracy charges were dropped and Phillips pleaded guilty to the first-degree theft charge. As a habitual offender he was sentenced Sept. 5, 2013, to 15 years in prison instead of the usual 10 years for the Class C felony charge.

Due to the Scott County conviction, his parole for the Clinton County willful injury charge was revoked and he was sent back to prison in that case, to run consecutive to the Scott County sentence.

Phillips was paroled again on Sept. 30, 2016. His parole in both the Clinton and Scott County cases were each revoked and he was sent to prison on them again after he pleaded guilty in Johnson County to a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony for which he was sentenced to five years in prison.

Phillips was placed on work released on Oct. 17, 2018, and then was placed on parole Feb. 5, 2019. He was sent back to prison April 17, 2019, after violating his parole. He was placed on parole again Oct. 11, 2019, and then was sent to the work release facility April 1.