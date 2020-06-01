Matson: Sunday night protesters intended to create chaos

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson urged the people of Davenport to be vigilant Monday night after hours of unrest on the streets late Sunday into early Monday that included four shootings, two fatal, and two people injured, including a police officer.
What happened overnight, Matson said, was not about justice or honoring the memory of George Floyd.
Matson said had joined the more than 700 people who peacefully protested Saturday the death of Floyd, who died at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer.
“I stood with them and I will stand with those peaceful protesters.”
Instead Sunday night's protesters intended to create chaos and purposely inflict damage throughout our community, Matson said.
“This was a blatant disregard for the rule of law and the sanctity of human life and does not reflect our community,” he said.
Problems began about 10 p.m. Sunday, when “we began to see numerous disturbances which started to occur around NorthPark Mall,” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said later Monday morning. There were more than 100 vehicles each occupied by people who created problems throughout the night.
Officers responded overnight to 45 serious disturbance calls and numerous reports of gunfire. There were four shooting victims including the two fatalities and the wounded Davenport officer.
“Please be vigilant, report any suspicious activity,” Matson said at a 9 a.m. news conference at the Davenport Police Department, the second such conference Monday morning.
He also advised people to lock their homes and vehicles, to keep their firearms safely secured and to leave their exterior lights illuminated.
A mandatory curfew has been put into effect until further notice for all of Scott County that will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily beginning tonight, Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Tony Knobbe said during the news conference.
Knobbe said the curfew will apply to all citizens except those people going to and from their work or performing their work, government officials and credentialed press.
The Iowa National Guard will assist, Gov. Kim Reynolds said in an afternoon press conference.
One of the fatalities occurred at the Walmart at 3101 W. Kimberly Road and the other in the 1100 block of West 15th Street or in that general area, Sikorski said.
No new information on the fatalities was released Monday.
Sikorski said the wounded officer was one of three officers patrolling in a vehicle about 3 a.m. when they were ambushed in area of 15th and Myrtle streets.
There was an exchange of gunfire, but Sikorski did not say if the shooter or shooters were struck. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate that officer-involved shooting.
Sikorski said there were two officers on administrative leave after the exchange of gunfire.
The wounded officer was doing well Monday morning, Matson said.
A vehicle possibly connected with that ambush fled police and crashed. Several people from that vehicle were taken into custody, he added.
Sikorski also said at Necker's Jewelers, 4007 E. 53rd St., officers found more than 30 shell casings.
The people involved in the overnight unrest appeared to be somewhat loosely organized, Sikorski said. Who they were and where they were from was still being investigated.
In the time leading up to the unrest, there was some social media chatter about something potentially happening in the Quad-Cities, but not a lot of specific information, the chief said.
The police notified businesses and anyone that might be affected based on that, but whether stores in the area chose to shut down was up to them, Sikorski said.
Sikorski could not say at the morning conference how many people had been arrested.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said there are at least four people in custody after last night’s incidents but that they had not been charged as of 9 a.m.
Further details were not available Monday afternoon.
Matson said the Davenport Fire Department also is investigating three suspicious fires from overnight.
Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said no one was injured in the incidents, but could not provide more detail other than that they were under investigation.
Police from Blue Grass, Buffalo, Clinton, Eldridge, LeClaire, Moline, Rock Island, Walcott, Iowa State Patrol and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department aided Davenport in quelling the violence and preventing damage to property.
