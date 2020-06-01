Matson: Sunday night protesters intended to create chaos

Sikorski said the wounded officer was one of three officers patrolling in a vehicle about 3 a.m. when they were ambushed in area of 15th and Myrtle streets.

There was an exchange of gunfire, but Sikorski did not say if the shooter or shooters were struck. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate that officer-involved shooting.

Sikorski said there were two officers on administrative leave after the exchange of gunfire.

The wounded officer was doing well Monday morning, Matson said.

A vehicle possibly connected with that ambush fled police and crashed. Several people from that vehicle were taken into custody, he added.

Sikorski also said at Necker's Jewelers, 4007 E. 53rd St., officers found more than 30 shell casings.

The people involved in the overnight unrest appeared to be somewhat loosely organized, Sikorski said. Who they were and where they were from was still being investigated.

In the time leading up to the unrest, there was some social media chatter about something potentially happening in the Quad-Cities, but not a lot of specific information, the chief said.