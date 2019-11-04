{{featured_button_text}}
A Mercer County man faces burglary charges in the theft of firearms near Viola, Ill.

Jeremiah Miller, 19, of Aledo, was arrested in connection with an Oct. 29 burglary in which several firearms were taken, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.    

Miller is being held in the Mercer County Jail pending a court appearance.

The burglary remains under investigation.

