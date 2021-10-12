Milton Serrano found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Chantz Stevens

DUBUQUE — Milton Serrano Jr. was found guilty of second degree murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens.

Serrano, 22, of Muscatine, was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Stevens, of Wilton.

Sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29 at the Cedar County Courthouse.

The jury in the murder trial of Serrano retired shortly before noon to deliberate the evidence in the week-long trial regarding the death of Stevens.

The prosecution and defense both gave their closing arguments Tuesday morning. It was standing room only in the courtroom as family and friends of both Steven and Serrano attended the trial.

Serrano was arrested on July 19, 2020, at a Muscatine residence after reports were made of his alleged involvement in an altercation at a party at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, Iowa.

Along with being charged with second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly keying a silver Toyota Camry, reports say that during his second altercation of the night, Serrano allegedly removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen.

Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene while Serrano, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, posted on Facebook Live about the fight that night.

