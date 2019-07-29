{{featured_button_text}}

A girl reported missing on Monday by the Moline Police Department has been found and is being reunited with her family.

The 11-year-old, identified by police only as Lucy, had not been seen since 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Quad-Cities area, and was considered a runaway, police said.

Hours after police initially warned the public that she was missing, the department reported that she had been found safe. 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments