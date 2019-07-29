A girl reported missing on Monday by the Moline Police Department has been found and is being reunited with her family.
The 11-year-old, identified by police only as Lucy, had not been seen since 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Quad-Cities area, and was considered a runaway, police said.
Hours after police initially warned the public that she was missing, the department reported that she had been found safe.
