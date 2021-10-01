Moline mother charged with her son's murder is out on bond

But family members, friends and neighbors said J.J.'s physical condition often was poor, but his mother did everything she could for him.

At the time of Jennifer Keim's arrest, childhood friend Christa Axnix said: "I know this family intimately. Everyone who knows Jennifer knows the hard work and dedication she put into keeping J.J. alive."

His frequent bouts with respiratory infections made the Keims fearful, Axnix said, of taking J.J. to doctors' offices or the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the start of the pandemic, she didn't want people in the house because it's a respiratory virus," she said. "With this disease, people die from complications, and she was terrified of that."

As a condition of her bond, Keim is to be electronically monitored, meet court-imposed curfew and submit to random drug and alcohol testing. Though the state asked that she be required to stay away from her co-defendant and their children, the court declined to impose those restrictions.

Her attorney argued she is not a flight risk, has no criminal record, the case is apt to go on for many months or even years, and other defendants accused of murder, including firearms cases, have been granted bond reductions.