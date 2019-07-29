The Moline Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old, and anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
The girl was identified only as Lucy, and she is considered a runaway, according to a news release. She has not been seen since 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Quad-Cities area.
More detailed information about the girl and where she was last seen were not available Monday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.