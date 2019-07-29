{{featured_button_text}}
Moline police are seeking this missing girl

Anyone who knows were 11-year-old Lucy is should call 911 immediately and provide the information to authorities.

 Molien Police Departmetn

The Moline Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old, and  anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

The girl was identified only as Lucy, and she is considered a runaway, according to a news release. She has not been seen since 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Quad-Cities area.

More detailed information about the girl and where she was last seen were not available Monday afternoon.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments