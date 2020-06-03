More released on three Moline men suspected of intending unrest early Tuesday

Rock Island County investigators had no indication Wednesday that three Moline men arrested early Tuesday and accused of intending to cause civil unrest were working as part of an organized larger group.
Austyn M. Cochuyt, 20; Trysten C. Nelson, 20; and Seth M. Barton, 23, were arrested early Tuesday at 31st Avenue and 11th Street in Rock Island after deputies stopped their vehicle and found drugs, a loaded rifle, a loaded handgun, edged weapons, a crossbow and more ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.
The belief that they intended to carry out acts of civil unrest is based on the weapons and ammunition allegedly found in the vehicle as well as statements the three allegedly made after their arrests, Steve VenHuizen, chief deputy for the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, said Wednesday.
He declined to elaborate on those statements, but said that as of Wednesday afternoon there was no indication the three men were part of a larger coordinated attempt to carry out acts of violence or incite unrest.
Neither VenHuizen or Dora Villarreal, the Rock Island County state's attorney, could provide more information on what the three men’s alleged goal was that morning.
The metropolitan Quad-Cities has been under a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since Monday after hours of unrest and violence in Davenport that began late Sunday and lasted into early Monday. Two people were shot to death in that time period, and a Davenport police officer and another person were wounded by gunfire.
Peaceful protests, as well as unrest and violence, have been ongoing across the U.S. since the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man, while in the custody of a white police officer in Minneapolis a week ago. That officer is now facing a murder case because of Floyd's death.
All three have been charged with armed violence and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, while Cochuyt and Barton have been charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and Nelson has been charged with unlawful use of body armor.
VenHuizen said an armor-plated vest was also recovered during the stop.
Villarreal said the charge stems from the weapons also being in the vehicle.
The weapons were not legally owned, she said.
Where the rifle and pistol came from was still under investigation, VenHuizen said.
Deputies were posted in the area that morning so they could help if any of the cities began experiencing civil unrest, VenHuizen said.
The vehicle the three men were riding in drew the deputies’ attention because it was one of three vehicles traveling near each other each with several occupants, which was unusual considering the curfew, VenHuizen said. Most vehicles observed that night were traveling alone.
The vehicle Nelson, Barton and Cuchuyt were in had a traffic violation which gave the deputies probable cause to stop it.
Villarreal said there was an expired registration on the vehicle.
Though the three vehicles were grouped together, deputies did not have any indication the other two had anything to do with the three men arrested and there was no probable cause to stop them, VenHuizen said.
Barton and Cochuyt were in custody as of Wednesday morning, according to the Rock Island Sheriff’s Office.
They were being held on $100,000 bail, court records state.
Nelson was also initially held on $100,000 bail, according to court records.
He had posted bond Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.
All three had court dates set for June 30, court records state.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.