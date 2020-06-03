More released on three Moline men suspected of intending unrest early Tuesday

Peaceful protests, as well as unrest and violence, have been ongoing across the U.S. since the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man, while in the custody of a white police officer in Minneapolis a week ago. That officer is now facing a murder case because of Floyd's death.

All three have been charged with armed violence and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, while Cochuyt and Barton have been charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and Nelson has been charged with unlawful use of body armor.

VenHuizen said an armor-plated vest was also recovered during the stop.

Villarreal said the charge stems from the weapons also being in the vehicle.

The weapons were not legally owned, she said.

Where the rifle and pistol came from was still under investigation, VenHuizen said.

Deputies were posted in the area that morning so they could help if any of the cities began experiencing civil unrest, VenHuizen said.