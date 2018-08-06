A 28-year-old Morning Sun, Iowa, man turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after police say he drove home after his girlfriend jumped out of his vehicle during an argument and didn’t return to the scene until later that day.
Damian L. Hamann, 28, faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in connection with the death of Sadie Alvarado, 20, of Muscatine.
The charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
The sheriff's office said Monday that Hamann was released from the jail and will be under the supervision of probation/parole while his case is pending.
He has a preliminary hearing Aug. 24 at the Fort Madison Courthouse.
The body of Alvarado was found in a ditch on the north side of 235th Avenue in West Point Township late Sunday morning, according to the criminal complaint.
Hamann told deputies that early Sunday, he and Alvarado argued and she jumped out of his vehicle, according to the complaint.
He told officers that he returned home to Morning Sun and returned to Lee County after noon to look for her, according to the complaint.
The complaint released Monday by the sheriff’s office accused Hamann of failing to immediately stop his vehicle at the scene of an accident or failed to return to the scene of the accident which resulted in the death of a person and did not remain at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday for Alvardo.
The case is under investigation.
The case is a joint investigation by the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Attorney’s Office and the Lee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
