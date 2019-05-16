A man who was headed to a new trial in Rock Island County related to the 2010 death of his child has instead taken a deal in which the murder charge against him was dropped.
A jury in November 2012 found Demetrius Phillips, 27, Rock Island, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of his 4-months-old son, Lyrik, and was later sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Phillips won an appeal in 2018 on an argument that his confession during an interview with Rock Island Police Department detectives should have been kept from the trial jury because he was coerced. The defense attempted to prevent the interview from the trial, but the motion to suppress was denied.
Earlier this month, Phillips and the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office reached a negotiated plea in which Phillips pleaded guilty to an added aggravated battery charge and the first-degree murder charge was dropped.
Phillips waived a presentence investigation — an inquiry through which a report on a defendant's background is developed that a judge can use to aid in determining the appropriate sentence — and was sentenced during the same May 6 hearing to 10 years on the aggravated battery charge.
Phillips got credit for the time he has already served, but must also serve three years of mandatory supervised release when the term in prison is complete.
There was no record of Phillips on the Illinois Department of Corrections website as of Thursday.
