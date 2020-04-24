UPDATED: Muscatine County jail administrator who made anti-Muslim, anti-gay comments placed on administrative leave

Johnson County sends inmates to Muscatine and responded to Naylor's opinions by threatening to end its contract with the Muscatine County Jail. Last year, Muscatine collected $657,415 as payment from Johnson County for housing inmates.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors wrote to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, voicing concerns about Naylor.

“Captain Naylor’s reprehensible comments about Muslims and members of the LGBTQ+ community have caused us to fear for the civil liberties of the inmates housed at (Muscatine County) jail,” Johnson County Chairperson Ron Sullivan said in his statement to the board.

Sullivan encouraged the Muscatine Board of Supervisors to take all actions necessary to “ensure the protection of the civil liberties of all persons incarcerated in your jail."

Zach Peterson, business agent for Teamsters Local 238 — which represents the Correction Officers of the Muscatine County Jail — also made a statement earlier in the month, criticizing Naylor’s comments and actions as well as asking Sheriff C.J. Ryan to remove Naylor from his position.