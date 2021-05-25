Muscatine man arrested in Davenport after leading police on two car chases this month, driving through a golf course

A Muscatine man was arrested early Tuesday in Davenport after leading police on a car chase for the second time this month.

Isaiah Lino Sanchez, 25, has been charged with 24 misdemeanors including reckless driving, eluding, seat belt violation and theft. He is being held in the Scott County jail on multiple cash-only bonds totaling $30,000.

According to court documents, around 10 a.m. on May 7 Sanchez was driving a white Volkswagon on Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, which Bettendorf police recognized as having been involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police tried to pull him over and he drove recklessly, at speeds more than 25 mph over the speed limits, in an apparent attempt to escape officers.

Officers lost Sanchez after he drove across a private yard and onto Palmer Hills golf course at 2999 Middle Road. There were people on the golf course at the time.

Late Monday night, officers spotted Sanchez again, this time driving a blue Volkswagon with stolen plates. They attempted to pull him over and were once again led on a chase that brought them into Davenport. Court documents state Sanchez was driving up to 107 mph in a 40 mph zone.