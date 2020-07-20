Muscatine man charged in death of Wilton man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Muscatine man has been arrested in the weekend death of a Wilton man.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call early Sunday reporting a stabbing at a rural residence south of Clarence, Iowa.

There they found Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Cedar County Sheriff's Office.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree harassment, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Other details are not available at this time.

The investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Cedar County Sheriff's Office remains ongoing. The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the investigation.

An autopsy is pending by the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

