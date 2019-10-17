A Muscatine man is being held in the Muscatine County Jail this morning on a charge of attempted murder.
Muscatine County Sheriff's deputies were called at 10:51 p.m., Wednesday, to the Saulsbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Information received by Muscatine Communications Dispatchers (MUSCOM) indicated that a woman, later identified as Kaitlyn S. Palmer, 18, of Muscatine, had been shot in an apparent suicide attempt.
Following investigation and interviews, David J. Hatfield, 23, of Muscatine, was charged with attempt to commit murder and was transported to the Muscatine County Jail.
Deputies were assisted by the Muscatine Police Department, Wilton Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, and Wilton First Responders.
More details as they become available.
