Muscatine man pleads not guilty to shooting death of Moline teen

A Muscatine man charged with shooting a Moline teenager to death entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday. He also waived his preliminary hearing and requested a jury trial.
Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, is accused of killing Kielan J. Sims, 18, on May 29. He was arrested on Memorial Day, May 31, by Muscatine police and has been charged with first-degree murder.
Under Illinois law, Davis faces a minimum prison sentence of 45 years if convicted.
On Saturday, May 29, police responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street, Moline, to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.
Officers found Sims who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island, where he died.
Police have not released a motive.
Prior to the shooting, Davis was serving a term on conditional discharge in Rock Island County and awaiting trial on robbery and burglary charges in Scott County.
Sims's death was one of two fatal shootings Memorial day weekend.
On Friday, May 28, Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, also known as Kwakuvi Koffi, 28, of Silvis was shot to death.l
Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said in a news release that officers were called to 1413 11th St. about 4:45 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired.
Officers found Akoli with a gunshot wound and rendered aid. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.
Cordell O. Thomas, 19, of Silvis, is charged with his murder. He also had a preliminary hearing scheduled in Rock Island County court Tuesday, but his lawyer submitted a motion to change which judge would hear Thomas' case, so the preliminary hearing was moved to June 22.