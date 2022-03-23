Muscatine woman killed, Muscatine man injured in I-80 crash

A 60-year-old Muscatine woman was killed and a Muscatine man suffered serious injuries Sunday when the car in which they were riding was struck from the rear by a semitrailer, according to the crash report issued by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Zackory Lollar.

The crash occurred at 11:59 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at mile marker 248 ½ in Johnson County.

According to the crash report, a 2022 International semitractor-trailer owned by Schuster Company of Le Mars, Iowa, and driven by Bryan L. Roth II of Muscoda, Wis., was eastbound in the right lane of eastbound I-80.

The semi struck the rear of a 2006 Toyota Prius that also was traveling in the eastbound right lane of I-80.

The driver of the Prius, Emmanuel B. Tennie, 23, was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, with serious injuries.

Tennie’s passenger, Annie Zleh, was killed in the crash.

Roth was taken to Mercy Iowa City with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

